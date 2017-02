F Alex Tuch was reassigned to Iowa of the American Hockey League on Thursday. Tuch made his NHL debut on Saturday versus the Vancouver Canucks and averaged 11:54 of ice time while playing in three games with Minnesota. A former first-round pick of the 2014 draft, Tuch has collected 11 goals and as many assists to go along with 16 penalty minutes in 34 contests with Iowa this season. The 20-year-old leads the team with a plus-10 rating while his 22 points rank tied for second on the club.