C Ryan White and C Martin Hanzal were acquired by the Minnesota Wild from the Arizona Coyotes, along with a fourth-round draft pick for a first rounder this year, a second rounder next year, a conditional pick in 2019, and minor leaguer Grayson Downing. White, who will also be a free agent after this season, has seven goals and six assists and 70 penalty minutes in 46 games this season.