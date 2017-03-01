Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

C Jordan Schroeder logged a goal and an assist Monday in the Wild's 5-4 overtime win against the Kings.

G Devan Dubnyk made 26 saves Monday in the Wild's 5-4 overtime win against the Kings.

C Mikael Granlund scored just 12 seconds into overtime in Minnesota's 5-4 win over the Kings on Monday. Off the opening faceoff of the extra session, Granlund split a pair of Kings defenders, then scored on a pretty stickhandling play for the Wild's only lead of the game.

D Jared Spurgeon was credited with two assists Monday in the Wild's 5-4 overtime win against the Kings.

D Mike Weber signed a one-year, two-way contract with the Minnesota Wild for the remainder of the 2016-17 season. Weber, 29, has totaled eight points (one goal, seven assists) in 54 games with Iowa in the American Hockey League this season. He ranks second on the club with 92 penalty minutes and third with a plus-5 rating while serving as team captain.

RW Jason Pominville and LW Zach Parise were diagnosed with mumps on Monday. They will be quarantined for five days.

C Ryan White, who came over from the Arizona Coyotes in the Martin Hanzal deal, had a goal and an assist in his Wild debut, and Minnesota earned a 5-4 overtime win against the Kings on Monday.

LW Zach Parise and RW Jason Pominville were diagnosed with mumps on Monday. They will be quarantined for five days.