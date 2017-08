D Christian Folin is expected to miss at least three weeks with an upper-body injury, the team announced on Monday. Folin was checked into the boards by San Jose forward Kevin Labanc during the first period of Sunday's 3-1 victory over the Sharks. Labanc received a two-minute penalty for boarding on the play. Folin, who did not return to the contest, has recorded two goals, five assists and 24 penalty minutes in 44 games this season.