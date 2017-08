C Eric Staal scored his 24th goal of the season in Saturday's 3-2 loss to the New York Rangers. Staal had three goals and three assists in 20 games with the Rangers last season before signing a three-year deal with Minnesota in the offseason. His 24 goals are the most since he scored that amount with Carolina in 2011-12.

C Martin Hanzal returned Saturday after missing three games with an illness.