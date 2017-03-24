F Luke Kunin was signed out of the University of Wisconsin. He was the team's top draft pick in 2016 and led the Badgers in scoring with 38 points in 35 games as a sophomore. Kunin will report to Minnesota's AHL team in Iowa.

G Devan Dubnyk had 24 saves for the Wild.

LW Zach Parise scored the lone goal for Minnesota, which lost for the eighth time in the past 10 games. It was Parise's third goal since returning from missing three games because of the mumps March 5.