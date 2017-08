F Zach Parise likely will be sidelined for at least three games, coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters. Parise sustained bruising and swelling around his eye following a high stick from Washington's Tom Wilson during Tuesday's game. The 32-year-old Parise then fell into the knee of Capitals forward Jay Beagle before hitting the ice. Parise needed assistance to the locker room and didn't return to the contest.