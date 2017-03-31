Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

C Joel Eriksson Ek picked up his third goal of the season in his first NHL game since November, and the Wild beat the Senators 5-1 Thursday. Eriksson Ek was just recalled Tuesday from Farjestad BK of the Swedish Elite League.

RW Nino Niederreiter scored twice, ending a goal drought that dated back to Feb. 27, as the Wild beat the Senators 5-1 Thursday. "Obviously when you don't score as a potentially top goal-scorer, you get frustrated and it creeps in your game and it's tough on you mentally," Niederreiter said. "And obviously when the first one gets in, you start feeling loose again and then it's just a matter of time to get the next one."

C Charlie Coyle contributed a pair of assists for Minnesota in a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

G Alex Stalock, who was called up from AHL Iowa on Wednesday, finished 18 saves to pick up his first NHL victory since a Jan. 12, 2016, win for San Jose at Winnipeg. He led the Wild to a 5-1 win over the Senators on Thursday.

RW Jason Pominville's 13th goal of the season Thursday came in his 900th NHL game.

C Eric Staal, with an assist Thursday against the Senators, has three goals and three assists in a six-game point streak and eight goals and four assists in his past 12 games.

RW Chris Stewart contributed a pair of assists for Minnesota in a 5-1 win over Ottawa on Thursday.

LW Zach Parise, who sustained an upper-body injury in the Tuesday loss to the Capitals, did not play Thursday against the Senators.