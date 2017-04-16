G Steve Michalek was reassigned to the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League by the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Michalek, 23, was recalled by the Wild on April 12 and served as the team's third goalie in the first two games of its playoff series against St. Louis.

G Alex Stalock was recalled by the Minnesota Wiold from the Iowa Wild on Saturday. Stalock, 29, has a 23-17-8 record with a 2.28 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and four shutouts in 50 games with Iowa. The 6-foot, 187-pound native of Saint Paul, Minn., went 1-1-0 with a 1.51 GAA and a .944 save percentage in two starts with Minnesota this season.

D Victor Bartley was activated from injured reserve by the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. Bartley, 29, sustained a triceps injury during the preseason and did not appear in a regular-season game with Minnesota this season. The 6-0, 215-pound native of Ottawa, Ontario, owns 23 points, including 22 assists, and 61 penalty minutes in 121 career NHL games with Nashville and Montreal.