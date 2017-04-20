Minnesota Wild - PlayerWatch

G Devan Dubnyk stopped 28 shots to earn his second career playoff shutout. "Shutouts always feel good and I felt really good tonight," Dubnyk said. "We needed to win one game. That was the only thing that mattered. This is our Stanley Cup, and that's going to be the same thing on Saturday."

C Charlie Coyle's first-period goal, capitalizing on Blues goalie Jake Allen's first mistake of the series, started the Wild to a 2-0 win that continued their season for at least one more game. Allen was behind his net and played the puck along the boards, where Coyle was waiting. Allen then got stuck behind the net and could not get back in time to be in a position to defend the shot. "We'll certainly take a fumble on his part," Coyle said. "We'll take it to kind of get us going. We used that momentum the whole way."

C Erik Haula was not able to play for the Wild as he still has an upper-body injury, the result of a hard check into the boards in the second game of the series. He played in Game 3, but C Joel Eriksson Ek made his first appearance in the series for Game 4.

C Mikko Koivu is one of three finalists for the Frank J. Selke Trophy, awarded "to the forward who best excels in the defensive aspects of the game." Koivu tied for third place among NHL forwards in plus-minus with a career-high plus-27, the second-best rating ever by a Wild forward. He ranked fifth in the NHL in faceoff wins (938) and was sixth in faceoffs taken (1,699) for a winning percentage of 55.2. Koivu set a career high in blocked shots (65) and led all Wild forwards in average ice time per game (19:06) and average shorthanded time (1:49). The Minnesota captain also became the franchise leader in shorthanded points (22 points).