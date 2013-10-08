Preview: Wild at Predators

Two teams in search of their first win square off Tuesday, when the Nashville Predators host the Minnesota Wild. It will mark the start of a five-game homestand for the Predators, who have absorbed a pair of two-goal road losses and will be looking to avoid dropping three straight games to open a season for the first time since 2006. Nashville has scored only three times in the two contests after tying for the fewest goals in the league last season.

Minnesota could just as easily be unbeaten instead of winless after squandering a third-period lead in a shootout loss to Los Angeles in its opener before losing in stunning fashion to Anaheim when the Ducks scored with 4.9 seconds left in overtime. The Wild’s depth could be tested after Zach Parise did not feel well and left Monday’s practice. In addition, second-line center Charlie Coyle is expected to miss up to a month with a sprained knee.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE WILD (0-0-2): The injury to Coyle has forced Minnesota to juggle its lineup, with Mikael Granlund shifted to center the second line with Dany Heatley and promising forward Jason Zucker, who was recalled from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Monday. Zucker had four goals in 20 games last season, but he suffered an injury early in training camp and failed to make the final roster. “You can’t just come in and expect to be on a line or on the team,” Zucker said. “You’ve got to come and perform, and I didn’t do that.”

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (0-2-0): Center Matt Cullen, a native of Minnesota, spent the last three seasons with the Wild and will be facing his former team for the first time. Cullen, who is seeking his first point with the Predators, scored the deciding goal in the shootout to lift the Wild to a 2-1 victory at Nashville in March in the last meeting between the teams. “I like his professionalism,” Nashville coach Barry Trotz said of Cullen. “I like his pace that he plays the game at.”

OVERTIME

1. The Predators will be without D Roman Josi, who suffered a concussion in Friday’s loss at Colorado.

2. Parise, who had a pair of goals Saturday and led the team in scoring last season, accompanied the Wild on their flight to Nashville.

3. Predators G Pekka Rinne is 8-3-2 with a 2.09 goals-against average and three shutouts versus Minnesota.

PREDICTION: Predators 3, Wild 2