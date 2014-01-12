Preview: Wild at Predators

The Minnesota Wild attempt to rebound from their first loss of 2014 when they visit the Central Division-rival Nashville Predators on Sunday. Minnesota ended December with a six-game losing streak but began the new year with four straight victories before dropping a 4-2 decision to Colorado on Saturday. Charlie Coyle scored two goals in a 40-second span in the second period to erase a 2-0 deficit, but Ryan O‘Reilly snapped the tie at 12:44 of the third with his second tally of the contest.

Nashville is coming off a 2-1 shootout loss to Ottawa on Saturday. Mike Fisher scored against his former team with 3:01 remaining in the second period, but the Predators failed to convert in the bonus format and fell to 1-1-1 on their five-game homestand. Minnesota and Nashville split the first two meetings this season, with each club winning at home.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), FSN Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE WILD (24-18-5): Coyle’s two-goal performance Saturday was the first of his career. It proved to be one-third of his season output and ended a 10-game drought for the 21-year-old. Coyle’s 40-second outburst set the franchise record for the fastest two goals by one player at home previously held by Richard Park, who scored twice in 1:20 on March 18, 2002 against Calgary.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (19-20-7): Nashville’s shootout woes continued Saturday as it failed to convert its two opportunities and fell to 0-5 in the bonus format. The Predators are one of two teams yet to record a shootout victory (New Jersey is 0-6) and have scored just once in 19 attempts. Paul Gaustad has been tremendous on faceoffs this season, winning 449 of his 758 draws (59.2 percent) to rank second in the league.

OVERTIME

1. Wild LW Dany Heatley notched two assists Saturday for the 193rd multi-point performance of his career but just the second this season.

2. Nashville has recorded just one victory this month but has earned points in four of its six games (1-2-3).

3. Minnesota G Darcy Kuemper, who posted his second NHL victory Tuesday at Los Angeles, is likely to start against Nashville.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Predators 1