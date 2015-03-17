Preview: Wild at Predators

The Nashville Predators begin a three-game homestand when the Minnesota Wild pay a visit on Tuesday. It is the fourth of five meetings between the Central Division rivals after Nashville won twice at Minnesota and the Wild prevailed 4-2 in Music City on Feb. 26. The Predators are even in points with St. Louis despite mustering just two wins in their last 10 games, while Minnesota is 5-2-0 in March as it tries to secure a wild-card berth.

Nashville had the league’s best home record before losing its last four contests at Bridgestone Arena in regulation, dropping its mark to 26-7-1. The Wild are looking for their 20th road victory after defeating St. Louis on Saturday. Devan Dubnyk is expected to make his 28th consecutive start for Minnesota, while Pekka Rinne should be in net for Nashville in this possible first-round playoff preview.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, Fox Sports North, Fox Sports Tennessee (Nashville)

ABOUT THE WILD (38-24-7): Defenseman Nate Prosser is likely done for the remainder of the regular season due to a lower-body injury and Christian Folin is expected to take his place in the lineup. Thomas Vanek has four goals and an assist on a four-game scoring streak, while Zach Parise has seven points in seven March contests. Defenseman Marco Scandella will miss his eighth straight game due an oblique injury, but hopes to return on the weekend.

ABOUT THE PREDATORS (43-21-7): James Neal has missed two games due to an upper-body injury and is questionable for Tuesday, while Craig Smith has tied Neal for the team’s goal-scoring lead (22 goals). Rookie Filip Forsberg is on a 10-game goal-scoring drought and has four points in his last 16 contests. Defenseman Roman Josi has a point in each of his last two games and is one shy of reaching 50 for the first time in his career.

OVERTIME

1. Nashville is 15-6-3 against Central Division opponents while Minnesota is 13-6-4.

2. Wild captain Mikko Koivu has 32 points in 32 career games against the Predators.

3. Minnesota and Nashville will meet once more at Bridgestone Area on April 9.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Predators 2