Fourth line lifts Wild over Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- There’s nothing like fourth-line scoring to give a lift to a team in need of a big win.

The Minnesota Wild got it Thursday night in sold-out Bridgestone Arena, handing the Nashville Predators just their fifth home loss in 31 games with a pair of markers from the fourth line in a 4-2 verdict.

Center Kyle Brodziak picked up a goal and an assist while winning eight of 12 faceoffs as Minnesota claimed 40 of 73 draws. Left winger Erik Haula added a goal and an assist, his clean faceoff win setting up Brodziak’s one-timer at 7:12 of the second period for a 2-1 lead.

“Every shift, they made a difference,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said of the fourth line.

Brodziak, who was named the game’s first star, said the result was exactly what the Wild (32-22-7) needed after taking a puzzling 2-1 loss against the woeful Edmonton Oilers in St. Paul Tuesday night.

“It was big not only for our confidence, but our momentum,” Brodziak said. “I thought we had a great mindset going into this game. It was one of those nights where things were happening. We played a great game.”

Goalie Devan Dubnyk (23-8-3) stopped 27 shots in his 19th straight.

Dubnyk made 12 saves in the third period, although few were difficult as the Wild defense corralled what few rebounds there were and kept Nashville from obstructing Dubnyk’s vision.

“We could have been better,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said after his team fell to 41-14-7. “But credit to Minnesota. They are a desperate team and they played like it. Their sticks interrupted a lot of plays for us offensively.”

Nashville gave the puck away a whopping 17 times, with 12 of its 18 skaters committing at least one giveaway. It also gave up a spate of odd-man rushes, including one just over a minute after center Craig Smith’s breakaway goal at 8:31 of the second period tied the score.

Minnesota right winger Nino Niederreiter made no mistake on a great pass from center Charlie Coyle, tapping in an eight-footer from the goal mouth for his 20th goal at 9:48 that gave the Wild the lead for good.

“We fought back and then we gave one up right away,” Laviolette said of Niederreiter’s tally.

Niederreiter iced the game at 18:21 of the third period, whirling on the puck from just in front of the Minnesota net and sending it nearly 170 feet into an empty net.

“My goal is to get as many goals as possible,” Niederreiter said of reaching 20 goals for the first time in his career.

Haula’s slapper from just inside the blue line at 17:35 of the first period initiated scoring. Predators center Mike Fisher tied it just 16 seconds into the second period with a one-timer from the slot that appeared to strike the crossbar, plunk off Dubnyk’s backside and trickle into the net.

Nashville goalie Pekka Rinne collected 26 saves, but it wasn’t enough to keep the Wild from getting two badly-needed points.

“You can’t predict the outcome, but I expected this team to play well,” Yeo said. “To go into a building like this and play the way we did, I thought we deserved to win. I liked the way we responded after they scored.”

NOTES: Minnesota LW Sean Bergenheim, who was acquired from Florida on Tuesday along with a 2016 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a third-rounder in 2016, made his debut for the Wild and skated on the first line with C Mikko Koivu and LW Thomas Vanek. ... Nashville D Ryan Ellis (lower-body injury) returned after a 21-game absence. Ellis was injured Jan. 8 against Dallas in the third period. ... LW Erik Haula’s first period goal was an NHL-best 24th in the last 19 games for Minnesota, which is 14-3-2 during that stretch. ... Predators D Anton Volchenkov (lower-body injury) remains on injured reserve.