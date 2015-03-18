Surging Wild stop slumping Predators in OT

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- On Feb. 26, the Nashville Predators owned the NHL’s best record at 41-13-7 when the Minnesota Wild came to town and handed them a 4-2 defeat.

Less than three weeks later, Minnesota was in sold-out Bridgestone Arena again, this time to keep its late-season run and Nashville’s slump going.

Defenseman Matt Dumba scored the winning goal 22 seconds into overtime Tuesday night as the Wild won for the 11th time in 14 games, dumping the Predators 3-2.

Skating down the right wing, Dumba took a drop pass from left winger Zach Parise and drilled a slap shot past goalie Pekka Rinne (37-15-4) for his seventh goal.

“This is so much fun,” Dumba said. “We’re just working towards a common goal.”

The Wild (39-24-7) earned their eighth consecutive road win, setting a franchise record. They are 12-1-2 in their past 15 road games dating back to Jan. 15.

“Another character win for our guys,” Minnesota coach Mike Yeo said. “We’ve beaten some pretty good teams in this streak. We’re coming into their arenas and playing pretty assertive hockey.”

While the Wild continue to improve their odds of making the Western Conference playoffs, Nashville (43-21-8) lost its fifth straight on home ice and fell to 2-8-1 in its last 11 games.

The Predators did pick up a point for going to overtime, but this might have been their most painful loss in their first skid of the season.

Playing its 24th game in 45 days, Nashville appeared in line to go into a stretch of three straight off days with two points as it held a 2-1, third-period lead. However, Minnesota picked up the pace, firing 10 consecutive shots on net as the Predators seemed willing to go into a defensive shell.

Center Charlie Coyle made Nashville pay with his second goal of the night and 10th of the season, sniping a one-timer from 42 feet out for his 10th goal of the season with 6:41 left in regulation.

“Tonight, I thought we should have stayed on the attack,” Predators coach Peter Laviolette said. “I thought we did a lot of good things tonight, but we’ve let a couple of points slip by in the last couple of games. We’ve got to rectify that.”

After Coyle put the Wild on the board at 19:02 of the first period by tapping in the rebound of a shot by defenseman Jordan Leopold, Nashville seemed to take control in a 45-second span of the second period, thanks to defenseman Roman Josi.

Center Filip Forsberg pounced on a turnover by defenseman Jonas Brodin and fed Josi for a one-timer at 13:41, tying the score and bringing the audience of 17,209 to its feet.

Josi’s next shot put the Predators ahead as he beat screened goalie Devan Dubnyk for his 14th goal. However, that was all Nashville got, as Minnesota killed off 3:07 of power-play time, including 53 seconds while two men down, late in the period.

“It was enormous,” Yeo said of the five-on-three kill. “That gave us the momentum.”

And it started the Predators down the path of losing first place in the Central Division to the St. Louis Blues, who won their game in Calgary to take a one-point lead with two games in hand.

Dubnyk (30-10-3) made 25 saves in his 29th straight start, the longest streak in the NHL since Jonas Hiller logged 32 straight starts for the Anaheim Ducks three seasons ago. Rinne stopped 18 shots.

NOTES: Minnesota LW Sean Bergenheim, acquired Feb. 25 from Florida, will play in his 500th career game Thursday night when the Wild host the Washington Capitals. ... Nashville LW James Neal (upper-body injury) missed his third straight game. ... Since picking up G Devan Dubnyk via trade from the Arizona Coyotes on Jan. 14, the Wild have allowed only 44 goals in 27 games, all started by Dubnyk, for a league-best 1.63 goals-against average. ... Predators LW Eric Nystrom is expected to be out another two weeks with a lower-body injury he sustained March 3 in New Jersey.