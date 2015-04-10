Wild sink fading Predators

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Six weeks ago, the Nashville Predators enjoyed a nine-point lead in the Central Division. They possessed the NHL’s best record and were cruising toward home ice advantage for their entire playoff run.

On Thursday night, Nashville completed a collapse that cost it its first division title in its 17-year history.

Playing without the goalie who pushed them from mediocrity to a surging playoff team, as well as their top three goal scorers, the Minnesota Wild erased a quick 2-0 deficit and dumped the Predators 4-2 at Bridgestone Arena.

After his team fell to 6-11-3 in its last 20 games and lost its fifth straight, Nashville coach Peter Laviolette fielded three of the six questions with one word.

“Frustrated,” he said. “We scored two quick goals and they battled harder than we did the next 35 minutes. We sat back too much. You could see it coming.”

With St. Louis’ 2-1 win over Chicago, the Predators (47-24-10) fell three points behind the Blues with one game left. The only bright spot in a fourth straight home loss: Nashville clinched home ice for its first-round series, thanks to the Blackhawks’ loss.

Meanwhile, Minnesota (46-27-8) reached 100 points for the season while winning its 12th straight road game, tying the 2005-06 Detroit Red Wings for the longest road winning streak in NHL history.

Goalie Darcy Kuemper (14-12-2), starting for the first time since Jan. 6, shook off early rust to make 32 saves. Seventeen came in the third period, when the Predators attacked desperately but were turned away.

“I told myself that I’d get better as the game went along,” Kuemper said. “I just had to keep working on things. The speed of the game came back to me as I went along.”

Kuemper gave up two long goals in the game’s first 10:29. Center Filip Forsberg ripped a 40-foot slapper from the right faceoff circle at 2:58 for his 25th goal, followed by a wrister from just inside the blue line by defenseman Seth Jones, his eighth goal of the season.

But Kuemper and his teammates steadied as the game progressed. Gradually gaining more time in Nashville’s defensive zone, the Wild quieted a previously raucous crowd with two goals in a 31-second span late in the second period.

Left winger Jason Zucker netted his 20th goal on a power play at 17:12. Defenseman Marco Scandella equalized with his first goal since Dec. 29, spinning near the goalmouth and flipping a wrister over the right shoulder of goalie Pekka Rinne for his 10th goal of the season.

“The puck was behind me, so I reacted to it,” Scandella said of the pass from left winger Matt Cooke. “I’ve been playing hard minutes so it was good to get one tonight.”

After Kuemper withstood the Predators’ onslaught, right winger Jason Pominville supplied the tiebreaking goal at 17:57 of the third period, slapping a pass from defenseman Jared Spurgeon past Rinne (41-17-6) for his 18th goal of the season.

Zucker tacked on his 21st goal into an empty net at 19:00, sending most of a sellout crowd of 17,236 into a stormy spring night.

The dark clouds seemed visible above Laviolette, a Jack Adams Award candidate who guided Nashville far above many preseason expectations for the season’s first 61 games before an equally surprising fade pattern.

“I don’t think anyone did,” he said when asked if he saw this rough patch coming. “We’ve got to have more urgency with what we’re doing. Everything always starts from the top, so it starts with me.”

NOTES: Minnesota G Devan Dubnyk’s streak of 39 straight starts, 38 with the Wild after being acquired from Arizona Jan. 14, ended Thursday night. It was the longest run of its kind in the NHL since Evgeni Nabakov started 43 consecutive games for San Jose in 2007-08. ... Nashville signed KHL forward Steve Moses to a one-year contract Thursday. Moses set the league record this season with 36 goals in 60 games for Jokerit (Helsinki, Finland), helping it win 40 games. ... Wild RW Nino Niederreiter (foot) was scratched Thursday night, along with LW Zach Parise and LW Thomas Vanek. ... Predators LW Eric Nystrom (lower-body injury) sat out his 16th straight game.