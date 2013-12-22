Preview: Wild at Rangers

(Updated: UPDATING: Minor editing throughout)

The New York Rangers attempt to conclude their franchise-record nine-game homestand on a high note as they begin a back-to-back set Sunday against the Minnesota Wild. New York, which opened the season with a nine-game road trip due to renovations at Madison Square Garden, was rewarded by the schedule-makers with a lengthy stretch at home. The Rangers have done anything but take advantage, going 1-4-2 over the the first seven games - with the lone victory coming in a shootout.

The most recent loss came Friday against the New York Islanders in a contest in which the Rangers scored three times to erase a 2-0 deficit before allowing the final three goals of the game. Minnesota kicked off its four-game road trip Thursday with a 5-2 loss at Pittsburgh. The Wild allowed the first four goals of the contest en route to having their modest two-game winning streak snapped.

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), MSG (New York)

ABOUT THE WILD (20-12-5): Jason Pominville scored one of Minnesota’s two goals Thursday to overtake Zach Parise for the team lead with 16. Pominville is four tallies away from posting the seventh 20-goal season of his career. Center Mikael Granlund hopes to return to the lineup after missing 11 consecutive games - and 13 of 14 - with a concussion.

ABOUT THE RANGERS (16-18-2): Henrik Lundqvist has performed below par during the Rangers’ homestand, allowing three or more goals in each game. The low point came against Columbus on Dec. 12, when the 31-year-old Swede gave up three allies on 13 shots before being pulled with 8:50 remaining in the first period. Lundqvist has been mediocre against the Wild in his career, posting a 3-3-0 record and 2.76 goals-against average with an .883 save percentage.

OVERTIME

1. Wild C Kyle Brodziak has gone 25 games without a goal.

2. The Rangers wrap up their homestand Monday against Toronto.

3. The Wild play in Philadelphia on Monday before wrapping up their road trip Friday in Winnipeg.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Rangers 2