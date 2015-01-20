Preview: Wild at Red Wings

The Detroit Red Wings have refused to wilt following an injury to starting netminder Jimmy Howard and look to extend their winning streak to five games when they host the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday night. Although two of the victories during their current run came at the expense of lowly Buffalo, Detroit also knocked off Central Division powers Nashville and St. Louis. The Red Wings have won nine of their last 12 to move within a point of Atlantic Division leader Tampa Bay.

The Wild saw a modest two-game winning streak halted versus Columbus and now open a four-game road trip that will continue through Western Canada. Minnesota has lost 13 of 17 (4-9-4) overall and has been limited to two goals or fewer in six of its last nine games. “It seems like every goal we get is a battle for us,” said defenseman Ryan Suter, who returned from a two-game suspension in Monday’s loss. “It’ll turn. It has to turn. The law of averages says it does.”

TV: 7:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Detroit

ABOUT THE WILD (20-20-5): Devan Dubnyk made his third straight start - and suffered his first loss - since he was acquired from Arizona, but Darcy Kuemper could be back in net for the first time since Jan. 6 after he was activated from injured reserve Monday. Minnesota also may be bolstered by the return of center Mikael Granlund, who has been sidelined for 12 games since undergoing wrist surgery late last month. “This is a guy that’s a huge part of our lineup and a huge part of our team, and certainly we’ve missed him,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said.

ABOUT THE RED WINGS (26-11-19): While captain Henrik Zetterberg leads Detroit with 41 points, Tomas Tatar is on a goal-scoring binge with five tallies during a four-game streak to boost his team-high total to to a career-best 21. Tatar was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week on Monday and is riding a five-game point streak. “He’s so tenacious, and obviously he’s extremely skilled,” teammate Riley Sheahan said. “You put those two things together with an incredible work ethic, it makes a pretty impressive player.”

OVERTIME

1. Detroit is 4-for-6 on the power play in the past two games and 9-of-24 over the last seven contests.

2. The Wild have won three of the last four meetings, including the past two visits to Detroit.

3. Tatar has 20 goals and 33 points in his last 37 games.

PREDICTION: Red Wings 4, Wild 2