Wild end six-game losing streak with 7-0 win

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- As it turns out, all the Minnesota Wild needed to end their worst losing streak of the season was a game against the lowly Buffalo Sabres.

In a game that featured two of the NHL’s most struggling teams, the Wild snapped a six-game losing streak in emphatic fashion with a 7-0 blowout win over Buffalo.

“We just needed a win,” said Wild right winger Jason Pominville, who had three assists in the victory. “We just needed to find a way to win.”

Minnesota (19-19-5) had lost six games in a row and 12 of their previous 14 games before the victory. Buffalo’s franchise-worst losing streak, meanwhile, has been extended to nine games.

Seven goal scorers contributed for Minnesota, with left wingers Zach Parise, Matt Cooke and Thomas Vanek, centers Kyle Brodziak and Erik Haula, and defensemen Matt Dumba and Jared Spurgeon all lighting the lamp.

“We would’ve taken it any way, to be honest with you,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said. “But I think for a lot of guys to come out of a game and feel good about their game, to feel rewarded for the way that they played ... we played one of our best defensive games in an awful long time and that helped us create offense as well. So hopefully this is a building block.”

It was a perfect debut between the pipes for goalie Devan Dubnyk, who was acquired from the Arizona Coyotes for a third-round pick on Wednesday. Dubnyk was not tested often but stopped all 16 shots for his first victory and first shutout as a member of the Wild.

“He showed poise in the net and obviously his size,” Yeo said. “They had the first scoring chance of the game, he made the save and that was big. ... Definitely a good start.”

Goalie Jhonas Enroth made 30 saves for the stumbling Sabres (14-28-3), who were overmatched from start to finish.

The Sabres have been outscored 39-9 over the nine-game losing streak, and Buffalo has the second-worst record in the NHL.

“Losing’s hard enough when you lose a tight game,” Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges said. “When you get blown out, you get embarrassed in your own building, I feel bad for the fans that come here to support us. And we go out there and have an effort like that in front of them. They don’t deserve that. They deserve better.”

Added Sabres coach Ted Nolan: “I think we’re all embarrassed. We said that after the first period. We said it after a couple of games. You’ve got to be embarrassed. We’re here for a certain reason. You sign a contract to give your best effort and to give your best foot forward, and tonight there was none.”

Parise opened the scoring at 5:13 on a goal that was originally disallowed. Parise drove hard to the net and eventually knocked the puck in, but the goal was waved off after the net appeared to be out of position. After a lengthy review, the goal was awarded. It was Parise’s 15th goal of the year.

Vanek made it 2-0 on the power play with 59 seconds left in the first. With Sabres defenseman Mike Weber in the penalty box for holding, the former Sabre smashed a one-timer from the middle of the right circle. Vanek’s shot caromed off the far post and into the net for his eighth goal of the year.

Brodziak made it 3-0 six minutes into the second period on a short-handed tally. After Haula’s breakaway attempt went wide to the right, Haula poked the puck to Brodziak, who had an easy tap-in for his sixth goal of the year.

Dumba’s blast from the right point increased Minnesota’s lead to 4-0 at 9:06 of the second.

Spurgeon’s point shot through traffic made it 5-0 with 1:06 remaining in the second.

Cooke’s shot deflected off Sabres center Philip Varone and into the net 4:26 into the third period to make it 6-0.

Haula made it 7-0 with 1:33 remaining on the power play.

NOTES: C Zac Dalpe, D Tyson Strachan and D Andre Benoit were scratched for the Sabres. Dalpe was assigned to the AHL’s Rochester Americans shortly after the start of the game. D Ryan Suter (suspension) and C Jordan Schroeder were scratched for the Wild. Suter missed the first game of a two-game suspension for elbowing Pittsburgh Penguins forward Steve Downie in the head on Tuesday. The Wild called up defenseman Matt Dumba from the AHL’s Iowa Wild on Wednesday to take his roster spot. ... This was the second and final meeting between the Sabres and Wild this season.