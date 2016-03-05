Wild slide past Sabres in shootout

BUFFALO, N.Y. -- The Minnesota Wild’s hot streak under interim head coach John Torchetti keeps on rolling along.

Jason Pominville scored in the fourth round of the shootout to give the Wild a 3-2 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday.

It was Minnesota’s fourth consecutive win. With the victory, the Wild moved ahead of Colorado for the final wild-card spot in the Western Conference.

“It’s huge,” Pominville said. “It doesn’t really matter how you get them, you’ve got to find a way to get two points ... it’s been really good lately.”

The former Sabres captain beat Buffalo goalie Robin Lehner with a wrist shot to the glove side on the game-winning attempt. Wild center Charlie Coyle and Sabres center Jack Eichel scored earlier in the shootout to force the extra round.

Mikko Koivu and David Jones scored in regulation for Minnesota (31-25-10). Devan Dubnyk made 30 saves.

Minnesota’s fortunes have turned around following the hiring of Torchetti on Feb. 14. After losing eight in a row and 13 of 14 prior to firing Mike Yeo, the Wild have won eight of 11 games with two four-game winning streaks. That has Minnesota in prime position for a playoff spot with three teams (Nashville, Minnesota, Colorado) fighting for two wild-card positions.

”Confidence is growing and growing, it shows when you’re winning and we had a little streak going,“ said Charlie Coyle, who also scored in the shootout for Minnesota. ”We’ve got to keep this thing going, season’s winding down. All the points that we can get here and take one game at a time but we’re growing, we’re feeling good and that’s a good sign.

The Wild overcame a 2-1 deficit late in the third period to come away with the victory. Koviu scored on the power play with 5:41 remaining to force the extra session.

Eichel and Johan Larsson scored in regulation for Buffalo (26-31-9). Goalie Robin Lehner made 28 saves.

“I think we played well,” Eichel said. “We had a lot of chances. We did a lot of good things as a team. It’s a tough one to swallow.”

Jones opened the scoring 2:16 into the game on a fortunate bounce near the Buffalo crease. After Jones entered the Buffalo zone with speed, a seemingly harmless shot was saved by Lehner but ricocheted off Sabres defenseman Rasmus Ristolainen and into the net.

It was Jones’ first goal as a member of the Wild after being acquired from Calgary at the trade deadline.

The Sabres came storming back in the second with two power-play goals following a four-minute high-sticking penalty to Minnesota right winger Nino Niederreiter.

Larsson got the Sabres on the board at 14:45 on a tap-in. Defenseman Rasmus Ristoalinen’s initial shot was stopped by Dubnyk and Larsson put home the rebound from the Wild crease.

Eichel made it 2-1 1:23 later following a tic-tac-toe passing sequence.

Center Cal O‘Reilly fed right winger Sam Reinhart inside the left circle, and Reinhart threaded a cross-ice pass to Eichel in the right circle. Eichel had an open net with Dubnyk out of position for his 19th goal of the year.

Koivu evened the score late following a penalty to Sabres defenseman Josh Gorges. Gorges was sent to the penalty box for tripping after taking down Coyle, who then crashed into Lehner on his way toward the net.

“A big kill probably wins us the game,” Sabres head coach Dan Bylsma said.

NOTES: D Cody Franson (neck) was scratched for the Sabres. Franson suffered a setback last week after the team believed he was close to returning. He has missed the last seven games. ... LW Chris Porter, RW Justin Fontaine and D Nate Prosser were scratched for the Wild. ... This was the second of two meetings between the Wild and Sabres this season. ... Wild RW Jason Pominville (2003-13) and LW Thomas Vanek (2005-13) began their careers with the Sabres. Pominville was Buffalo’s captain from 2011-13 and Vanek finished his time with the Sabres ranked 10th in franchise history in points (497) and fifth in goals (254).