Preview: Wild at Senators

The Minnesota Wild look to break even on their four-game road trip when they conclude it against the Ottawa Senators on Sunday. Minnesota fell to 1-2-0 on its trek after squandering a pair of leads Saturday and dropping a 3-2 decision at Philadelphia.

Nino Niederreiter scored for the Wild in the loss, giving him a goal in two straight contests and three of his last five to pull within one of Eric Staal for the team lead. Ottawa is seeking its third consecutive victory after posting 2-1 triumphs at Buffalo - in a shootout - on Wednesday and over Los Angeles at home two days later. Five of the Senators’ last six games have been one-goal decisions, with the club going 4-1-0 in those contests and four of the five ending with a 2-1 score. Kyle Turris leads Ottawa with six goals but has scored just one in his last five games for his only point in that span.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), TSN5, TVAS (Ottawa)

ABOUT THE WILD (7-5-1): Staal notched an assist on Saturday to raise his point total to 12 - one better than defenseman Ryan Suter for the team lead. The 32-year-old center has notched at least one point in seven of his last eight games. Erik Haula, who returned to the lineup Thursday after missing seven games with a foot injury, appeared in his 200th career contest Saturday but was kept off the scoresheet a third straight time after recording his only two points of the season on Oct. 18 versus Los Angeles.

ABOUT THE SENATORS (9-5-0): Mark Stone entered the season with back-to-back 20-goal campaigns under his belt but, like most members of the team, has struggled in the early going. The 24-year-old right wing scored the winning goal versus Los Angeles on Friday for his first point in seven games and first tally in nine contests - and second of 2016-17. Chris Neil was back in the lineup against the Kings after missing one game with an upper-body injury and saw 6 minutes, 48 seconds of ice time on 11 shifts.

OVERTIME

1. Senators C Jean-Gabriel Pageau notched two assists on Friday after registering a total of two points in his first 13 games.

2. Minnesota G Darcy Kuemper could make his first start - and appearance - since Oct. 23 after Devan Dubnyk allowed more than two goals on Saturday for the first time in nine starts.

3. Ottawa has allowed fewer than two goals in each of its last six victories but scored two or fewer in eight straight contests.

PREDICTION: Senators 3, Wild 2