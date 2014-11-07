Senators win shutout in their house

OTTAWA -- There’s nothing on the ground outside Canadian Tire Centre quite yet, but Ottawa Senators winger Clarke MacArthur has noticed a “snowball effect” inside the building.

“We’re definitely playing with more confidence at home,” MacArthur said. “Whether we’re feeding off the crowd or what, we’re just making good plays and playing the way we should play at home. Winning games at home is going to be big for us down the stretch.”

The Senators remained the only team in the NHL that hasn’t lost a game in regulation time on home ice Thursday night by blanking the Minnesota Wild 3-0 in front of 16,867. They are 4-0-2 at Canadian Tire Centre, where they stumbled to an 18-17-6 record last season.

MacArthur scored the winner, his team-leading seventh goal of the season, on a power play early in the second period. Rookie winger Mike Hoffman had the other two goals for the Senators.

Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson made 35 saves for his second shutout of the season and the 28th of his career. The performance also gives him a league-leading .948 save percentage.

Ottawa did its damage with just 17 shots against Minnesota goalie Niklas Backstom.

“I think we did a great job of keeping them to the outside and allowing me to get some feel good shots,” said Anderson, whose team was behind 9-5 on the shots clock after one period and 19-9 after two. “Any time you get to feel the puck a little bit, you’re able to get into a groove or whatnot. ... Overall, I thought the quality of chances we’re giving up are low quality scoring chances. So we’re doing a good job.”

The win improved the Senators’ record to 7-3-2. The Wild dropped to 7-5-0.

MacArthur broke the ice on a power play at the tail end of two smart passes, the first by defenseman Erik Karlsson and the second from winger Bobby Ryan, after Wild defenseman Marco Scandella was given an additional two minutes for instigating a fight with Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki.

Scandella reacted to a hit that Borowiecki laid on Minnesota winger Jason Pominville.

“I don’t know if it should have been an instigator. I felt like we were both willing to go,” Scandella said. “But that was the call that was made and we had to kill that penalty.”

Wild coach Mike Yeo said, ”Obviously, that was a key moment in the game, no question. I‘m not going to pin the loss on that play, but I felt it could have been a knee or a charge (by Borowiecki).

“Obviously, you don’t want your player to take an instigator there, but I don’t even know if he was going to fight him. He skated in his direction, which I understand that’s part of the rule, but I thought their player dropped the gloves first and started hitting Marco first.”

Hoffman made it 2-0 a couple of minutes later with his first goal of the night, a shot from the top of the right-wing faceoff circle that slipped through Backstrom’s legs.

Backstrom said he’d like to have that one back.

“It hit our (defenseman‘s) shaft and changed direction,” Backstrom said. “I don’t know, maybe I should have tried to get it with my chest. It just hit my cuff and went in between the legs. It happened pretty fast, but maybe instead of trying to get it with the glove, try to get it with the chest.”

Minnesota’s top scorer, Jason Zucker, had the the Wild’s best scoring chance in the second period. With Anderson well out of the crease, Zucker was presented a wide-open net from just outside the blue paint, but the gimme turned into a shot that hit the post.

”You need a little bit of luck on your side to play well,“ Anderson said. ”Usually when you’re winning hockey games you’re getting more bounces.

“You make your own luck by being in the right position, making the guy beat you with a good shot. Some nights they get you, sometimes they don‘t.”

Hoffman’s second goal was a one-timer from the top of the left-wing faceoff circle at 2:06 of the third period. Hoffman, center Curtis Lazar and winger Mark Stone have formed what has been dubbed the “Kid Line” in Ottawa. The rookies have combined for four goals in the last four games.

“Our line has been going well,” Hoffman said. “Got to give credit to Stoney and Laser. They’re playing well and helping me out at the same time. It feels good to get two goals. Hopefully, we can keep moving forward.”

NOTES: Wild LW Zach Parise missed the game with what coach Mike Yeo confirmed was a concussion. There is no timetable for his return. ... Taking Parise’s place on the first line was LW Thomas Vanek, who was reunited on the first line RW Jason Pominville, his former linemate with the Buffalo Sabres. ... Returning to the Senators lineup was D Mark Borowiecki, who missed three games after a blindside hit in Columbus, and RW Alex Chiasson, who missed one game after suffering a foot injury while blocking a shot in Boston. D Chris Phillips missed the game with what appears to be a minor lower-body injury ... Wild C Kyle Brodziak missed the morning skate but arrived in Ottawa in time for the game. He had remained in Minnesota for the birth of his second child. ... Senators D Marc Methot, who has yet to play a game this season because of back/hip problems, continues to progress slowly, sais coach Paul MacLean. Senators LW Colin Greening was a healthy scratch for the 10th time and RW Erik Condra missed his seventh game as a healthy scratch.