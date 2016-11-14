Dumba's OT goal pushes Wild past Sens

OTTAWA -- Matt Dumba dreamed about playing in NHL overtime games as a kid.

"I love it," said the Minnesota Wild defenseman. "Tonight I seized the opportunity."

Indeed. Dumba's goal with 1:03 left in the five minute session gave the Wild a 2-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday. It was his second of the season, and put Minnesota back on the right track after losing 4-1 in Philadelphia just 24 hours earlier.

Dumba lunged for a pass from center Mikael Granlund and barely eluded Senators defenseman Erik Karlsson on its way to the back of the net.

"Just lucky it came to me and I saw it there," said Dumba. "(The pass) hit something and it threw me off. I just got a piece of it. Watching it, it seemed like forever me watching it going into the net."

The loss was the first for the Senators in five games that have extended beyond three periods. Ottawa's record fell to 9-5-1 while Minnesota improved to (8-5-1).

"It's a big point," said Senators coach Guy Boucher. "Those points, they matter at the end. You make it or you don't, by one, two or three points. That point we got tonight is huge."

Defenseman Ryan Suter scored for the Wild in regulation time while center Kyle Turris replied for the Senators.

Goalie Craig Anderson made 40 saves in the Ottawa net, including 37 through three periods. Wild goal Darcy Kuemper stopped 35 shots in a strong bounce back performance from his last start, when he allowed five goals on 32 shots in a loss to the New York Islanders.

Kuemper is now 2-1-0 while serving as Devan Dubnyk's backup

"Looking at the schedule going forward, it's going to pick up," Kuemper said of his workload. "We have a lot more games. It looks like I'm going to be getting more starts more regularly, so it's nice to get one like this under my belt so I can be confident next time my number is called.

"I felt good in that Islanders game and I've gone over the video with the goalie coach," he added. "I wasn't far off. Unfortunately, the result wasn't there. It's been three weeks since then and I've been working on tracking the puck. With the way the guys battled in front of me tonight and cleared the rebounds I was able to have a little bit of success."

The way the Senators have struggled offensively, it looked like a shorthanded goal by Suter in the first period might hold up. It was the 10th time in 15 games the Senators had allowed the first goal.

But Turris tied the score 5:08 into the third with a shot from the right wing face-off circle that beat Kuemper low on the stick side.

The Senators, who have now gone nine straight games scoring two goals or less, never really did threaten to take the lead.

Captain Erik Karlsson said the frustration level is "a little bit high" over the team's inability to convert opportunities.

"But that's the way it's going to be, that's where we are right now," said Karlsson. "We've got to find a way to fight through it. I think today we definitely didn't play our best game but again, we find a way to get a point. Andy's playing great for us. He's buying us time to get back into games.

"And it's tight right now. It's a stretch that we're going through and we're going to have to find a way to get through that. Tough part for our offensive players, myself included. But we're all professionals. We'll find a way eventually. The sooner the better."

Anderson put a positive spin on it.

"We're playing the right way, we're getting some opportunities," he said. "We're just not able to capitalize. The positive out of not scoring right now is that even though those guys may be showing some frustration, they're still doing their job on the defensive side of the puck, which is allowing us to get points, and be in each game. The goals will come, it's the law of averages."

Ottawa lost defensemen Marc Methot to an unspecified lower-body injury in the first period. There was no word on the severity, but Methot left the building without a limp.

The Senators next game is Tuesday in Philadelphia, while the Wild start a three-game homestand Tuesday against Calgary.

"It will be 4-in-6 (nights), but at least it's home," said Wild coach Bruce Boudreau. "We've gone through a tough stretch where we played nine of 14 games on the road and we've come out okay."

NOTES: Senators LW Matt Puempel was scratched as coach Guy Boucher decided to go with seven defensemen and 11 forwards. Puempel, who had played nine games in a row, sat for the fifth time this season ... Senators D Chris Wideman returned to the lineup after missing five games with an upper body injury. Earlier in the day, Boucher said Wideman would only take part in the warmup because he needed more practice time ... Wild C Joel Eriksson Ek was a healthy scratch. His next game would be his 10th, which would kickstart the first year of his contract. Coach Bruce Boudreau said he hopes a decision is made on the first round pick from 2015 this week ... Wild D Nate Prosser was scratched for the third game in a row.