Preview: Wild at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks attempt to end their four-game winless streak when they host the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. San Jose followed a run of six straight victories with three regulation losses, scoring a total of five goals in the setbacks. The Sharks took a step forward Tuesday, earning a point in a 3-2 shootout loss to the New York Islanders despite squandering a two-goal lead in the third period.

Minnesota continues its three-game road trip that began with a 2-1 loss at Anaheim on Wednesday. Jason Pominville scored his team-leading 15th of the season to halve a two-goal deficit, but the Wild were unable to get the equalizer. Minnesota is seeking its second win over San Jose in five days, as Zach Parise scored twice in a 3-1 home triumph on Sunday.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE WILD (18-10-5): Pominville moved one goal ahead of Parise for the team lead as he ended his nine-game drought Wednesday. The 31-year-old, who is in his first full season with Minnesota, is five away from reaching the 20-goal plateau for the seventh time in his career. After registering only 13 shots in Sunday’s victory, the Wild nearly matched that total in the first period Wednesday with 10.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (19-6-6): Patrick Marleau scored a power-play goal in the second period on Tuesday to end San Jose’s drought. The club went 0-for-9 over the first three games of its winless streak and failed to convert three first-period opportunities before finally cashing in. The setback halted the Sharks’ five-game winning streak at home, where they are 10-1-3.

OVERTIME

1. San Jose captain Joe Thornton has been kept off the scoresheet each of the last two contests following an eight-game point streak.

2. The Wild have scored a total of three goals in their last four road games (0-3-1).

3. The Sharks registered 18 shots in the first period Tuesday, one shy of the club record set on Dec. 30, 2006 at Phoenix.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Wild 2