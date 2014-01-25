Preview: Wild at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks continue their four-game homestand in search of their sixth straight overall victory when they face off against the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. San Jose improved to 2-0-0 on its home swing with a 1-0 triumph over Winnipeg on Thursday. Joe Pavelski continued to carry the club, extending his goal-scoring streak to four games with his third winning tally in as many contests, and Alex Stalock made 20 saves en route to his second consecutive shutout.

Minnesota bounced back from a shutout loss at Dallas with a 2-1 home victory over Chicago on Thursday. Jason Pominville and Matt Cooke scored first-period goals and Darcy Kuemper came within 32 seconds of his second career blanking as the Wild posted their third win in four meetings with the reigning Stanley Cup champions this season. Minnesota and San Jose split their first two encounters, with each club recording a 3-1 victory at home.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE WILD (28-20-5): Zach Parise returned to the lineup Thursday after missing 14 games with a foot injury and logged 19:34 of ice time. Pominville scored his team-leading 20th goal on Thursday, marking the seventh time in nine seasons he has reached the plateau. Kyle Brodziak notched an assist on Cooke’s goal for his 200th career point.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (33-12-6): Pavelski is second in the NHL with 28 goals, seven behind Washington captain Alex Ovechkin, and three shy of his career high set in 2011-12. The 29-year-old United States Olympian has netted seven goals during his four-game streak and has 12 tallies in his last 11 contests. Pavelski joined teammate Patrick Marleau as the only players in franchise history to record the winning goal in three consecutive games.

OVERTIME

1. Stalock, who posted a 24-save shutout over Florida on Jan. 16, extended his scoreless streak to 140 minutes, 59 seconds.

2. Pominville, who his one point shy of 500 for his career, became the 15th player in Wild history to hit the 20-goal mark.

3. Four of the victories during San Jose’s winning streak were one-goal decisions.

PREDICTION: Sharks 2, Wild 1