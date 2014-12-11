Preview: Wild at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks look to extend their winning streak at SAP Center as they continue their five-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild on Thursday. San Jose kicked off its string of home contests Tuesday and earned a split of its home-and-home series against Edmonton with a 5-2 triumph. Joe Pavelski registered his fourth two-goal performance - and second in four games - and Logan Couture notched a tally and an assist as the Sharks won for the fourth straight time in their own building.

Minnesota hopes to build off a huge third-period comeback against the New York Islanders on Tuesday as it begins a three-game road trip. The Wild trailed by three tallies after each of the first two periods but staged a four-goal rally in the third that was capped by Nino Niederreiter with 4:33 remaining. Minnesota won the first of its three meetings with San Jose this season, posting a 4-3 shootout victory on Oct. 30 at home.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE WILD (15-10-1): Minnesota will be without a pair of regulars on the blue line in Keith Ballard and Marco Scandella. Ballard suffered facial fractures and a concussion on a second-period hit by Matt Martin in Tuesday’s comeback victory over the New York Islanders. The veteran defenseman was checked face-first into the ledge of the boards and appeared to immediately lose consciousness before regaining his senses enough to leave the ice with the help of team trainers instead of being taken off on a stretcher. Scandella received a two-game suspension from the NHL for an illegal check to the head of Brock Nelson later in the contest.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (15-11-4): San Jose’s victory on Tuesday came with a price as defenseman Marc-Edouard Vlasic exited in the first period with an upper-body injury in the first period while rugged forward Mike Brown left in the second with a leg ailment. Vlasic felt better at practice on Wednesday, according to coach Todd McLellan, and may be in the lineup against Minnesota. Joe Thornton notched two assists Tuesday to raise his career point total to 1,218, moving him past Jeremy Roenick and Larry Murphy for 40th place on the all-time list and within one of the late Jean Beliveau for a share of 39th.

1. Sharks RW Barclay Goodrow scored his first career goal in his 14th NHL contest Tuesday.

2. Due to the losses of Ballard and Scandella, Minnesota recalled fellow D Justin Falk from Iowa of the American Hockey League on Wednesday.

3. San Jose C Melker Karlsson made his NHL debut Tuesday and registered an assist.

PREDICTION: Sharks 5, Wild 3