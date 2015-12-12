Preview: Wild at Sharks

The San Jose Sharks make another attempt at posting their first victory of the month when they host the Minnesota Wild on Saturday. San Jose has begun December with five straight defeats, the most recent being a 4-3 overtime setback at Edmonton on Wednesday.

Patrick Marleau and defenseman Justin Braun each recorded a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who have netted a total of nine tallies during their slide. Minnesota has had a much more successful start to the month, going 3-0-2 to extend its overall point streak to six games. The Wild opened December by allowing a total of one goal in wins over Chicago, Toronto and Colorado before dropping back-to-back 2-1 overtime decisions to the Avalanche and Arizona on the road. San Jose posted a pair of one-goal victories over Minnesota last season, including one in overtime, while the Wild defeated the Sharks in an shootout.

TV: 10:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), CSN California (San Jose)

ABOUT THE WILD (14-7-6): Minnesota is hoping to finally break out offensively, as it has scored three goals or fewer in eight straight contests. Defenseman Jared Spurgeon netted the team’s lone tally Friday as the Wild suffered their fifth consecutive overtime loss and fell to 1-6 in the extra session this season. Jason Pominville notched an assist on Spurgeon’s goal, giving him a point in five of his last six contests.

ABOUT THE SHARKS (14-13-1): Logan Couture’s return from a fractured fibula lasted only two games as he suffered a thigh injury in Wednesday’s loss. A small arterial bleed developed, forcing the 26-year-old center to undergo a procedure to close the artery Thursday that will keep him out of the lineup indefinitely. Couture has appeared in only five contests this season, recording a pair of assists and six penalty minutes.

OVERTIME

1. The Sharks recalled C Ryan Carpenter from the Barracuda and assigned D Mirco Mueller to the American Hockey League club.

2. Minnesota’s Darcy Kuemper is expected to start for the second time in as many nights as fellow G Devan Dubnyk is nursing a groin injury.

3. San Jose sent RW Ben Smith, who has missed the past 18 games because of injury, to the Barracuda for a conditioning assignment.

PREDICTION: Sharks 3, Wild 2