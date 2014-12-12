Sharks 2, Wild 1: Joe Pavelski snapped a tie early in the third period and San Jose held on to extend its home winning streak to five games.

Defenseman Brent Burns also scored for the Sharks, who improved to 2-0-0 on their five-game homestand. Joe Thornton notched a pair of assists and Alex Stalock made 18 saves.

Blue-liner Christian Folin netted his first NHL goal for the Wild, who were beginning a three-game road trip. Darcy Kuemper turned aside 28 shots - including 13 in the second period.

After a scoreless opening period, San Jose used its power play to get on the board late in the second. Defenseman Justin Braun made a cross-ice pass to Burns, who one-timed it past Kuemper from the left point with 5:09 remaining in the session.

The Wild pulled even at 1:03 of the third, when Folin’s blast from above the right faceoff circle deflected off a defender and past Stalock. The Sharks regained the lead 45 seconds later as Pavelski whipped Thornton’s cross-ice pass from along the right-wing boards past Kuemper for his 15th of the season.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Pavelski has scored five goals in as many games. ... Thornton increased his career point total to 1,220, moving him past Jean Beliveau for 39th place on the all-time list. ... Both teams were without regulars on defense as San Jose’s Marc-Edouard Vlasic sat out with an upper-body injury while Minnesota was missing Keith Ballard (facial fractures/concussion) and Marco Scandella (suspension).