Preview: Wild at Stars

The Dallas Stars entered 2014 riding a seven-game point streak (5-0-2) but that momentum has come to a crashing halt. The Stars have won only once in their first 10 games (1-8-1) of the new year and look to avenge one of those defeats on Tuesday night when they host the Minnesota Wild on the back end of a home-and-home series. Dallas lost at Minnesota 3-2 in overtime on Saturday night and its woes continued with a 4-1 setback at Nashville on Monday night for its third straight defeat (0-2-1).

Minnesota has recovered nicely after ending 2013 with six consecutive losses, winning seven of nine this month to move into a tie with Vancouver for the top wild-card slot in the Western Conference. Rookie goaltender Darcy Kuemper has been outstanding since he was recalled from the minors earlier this month, going 4-0-1, and will make his fifth straight start against Dallas. ”We’re very fortunate to have a guy like that come in and perform at the level that he’s played at, and do it with confidence,” Wild coach Mike Yeo said.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, NBC Sports, TSN2

ABOUT THE WILD (27-19-5): Defenseman Nate Prosser has scored only three career goals in parts of five seasons but he’s getting a ton of mileage out of them. Prosser delivered the game-winning tally for the second consecutive game in Saturday’s victory at Dallas, providing a huge lift for a team missing two of its four leading scorers in captain Mikko Koivu and Zach Parise. “When you’re playing the right way, it is going to be a different guy every night,” Yeo said after Saturday’s game. “You can’t have the same person going out and doing it all the time.”

ABOUT THE STARS (21-20-8): Cody Eakin scored Dallas’ only goal against the Predators, extending the Stars’ streak to four consecutive games with a power-play tally. Center Rich Peverley assisted on the goal but saw his goalless drought reach 25 games for the Stars, who have been outscored 38-22 during the dreadful 10-game stretch. Goaltender Kari Lehtonen, who has been in net for seven of the nine losses, has surrendered at least three goals in five of his last seven starts.

OVERTIME

1. The Stars are 17-1-0 in their last 18 home games against Minnesota.

2. Parise (foot) was a full participant in Monday’s practice and could be back in the lineup Thursday against Chicago.

3. Dallas has scored two goals or fewer in seven of its last 10 losses.

PREDICTION: Wild 2, Stars 1