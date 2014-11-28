Preview: Wild at Stars

The Dallas Stars look to continue their recent success at American Airlines Center on Friday, when they close out their five-game homestand against the Minnesota Wild. Dallas dropped the opener of the lengthy stretch in the Lone Star State, falling to 1-5-4 on its own ice before reeling off three straight victories. Following triumphs over Arizona and Los Angeles, the Stars posted a 3-2 win against Edmonton on Tuesday as Tyler Seguin scored a pair of goals in the second period to raise his league-leading total to 17.

Minnesota hopes to rebound from just its second home loss of the season, a 4-0 setback against Los Angeles on Wednesday. The Wild, who entered the contest having allowed an NHL-low seven first-period goals this season, yielded four in the opening session and were unable to recover despite outshooting the Kings in each period. Minnesota has won three of its last four road games, including a 2-1 triumph at Dallas on Nov. 15.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN North Plus (Minnesota), FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas)

ABOUT THE WILD (12-9-0): Darcy Kuemper lasted just one period against Los Angeles, surrendering four goals on 10 shots, but likely will get the start Friday. The 24-year-old is 2-0-0 versus Dallas this season, yielding just one goal in each victory. Nino Niederreiter was held without a goal for just the third time in seven contests but not for lack of trying, as he registered a game-high six shots against the Kings.

ABOUT THE STARS (9-9-4): Dallas will be without Ryan Garbutt on Friday as the left wing received a two-game suspension from the NHL on Thursday for kneeing Edmonton’s Taylor Hall two days earlier. Garbutt has scored three goals in 19 contests this season, including back-to-back game-winners against Arizona and Los Angeles on Nov. 11 and 13, respectively. Captain Jamie Benn is riding a four-game point streak during which he has recorded three goals and four assists.

OVERTIME

1. The Wild have allowed fewer than three goals in each of their last four road contests.

2. Seguin’s two-goal performance Tuesday was his fifth multi-tally effort of the season and second in four games.

3. Minnesota has been outshot only twice in 21 games this campaign.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Wild 2