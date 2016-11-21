Preview: Wild at Stars

The Minnesota Wild’s offense is not creating enough room for error this month and a strong start to the season is beginning to go to waste. The Wild, who came out of the gate 6-2-1, look to find a spark against one of the league’s worst defensive teams when they visit the Dallas Stars on Monday for a Central Division showdown.

Minnesota leads the league in goals against (1.88) but have managed just 12 tallies in eight games this month, and only the standout goaltending of Devan Dubnyk is keeping them afloat in November at 3-5-0. “I need more from a lot of guys,” Wild coach Bruce Boudreau told reporters after his team coughed up a third-period lead in a 3-2 loss to Colorado on Saturday. “When was the last time any of us had a multi-point game? You can’t win every night in this league 1-nothing, 2-1.” The Stars might be the perfect medicine for Minnesota's offense after allowing Connor McDavid to record his first career hat trick in Saturday's 5-2 setback against Edmonton. Dallas ranked 29th in the league in goals against (3.37) entering Sunday, although its offense has gotten back most of its key pieces after veteran forward Patrick Sharp returned from a concussion in its last contest.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest Plus (Dallas)

ABOUT THE WILD (9-7-1): Zach Parise, who has yet to get his offensive game going with just two goals in 10 games, reportedly was back at practice Sunday after missing the game against Colorado due to illness. Veteran center Eric Staal has produced 13 points in his first 17 games with Minnesota to share the team lead with defenseman Ryan Suter, who tops the club with nine assists and a plus-9 rating. Dubnyk (7-6-1, 1.59 goals-against average, .948 save percentage) gave up more than two goals for just the second time in 12 starts on Saturday.

ABOUT THE STARS (7-7-5): Dallas actually has earned at least one point in five of its last six games (3-1-2) and hopes to get its offense in gear with Sharp back and others getting healthier. Tyler Seguin, who leads the team with 21 points, has recorded three goals and 11 assists in 11 games this month while fellow forward Patrick Eaves is red-hot with tallies in five straight contests and seven in as many matches. The Stars placed veteran Johnny Oduya on injured reserve Sunday and recalled fellow defensemen Esa Lindell and Julius Honka from Texas of the American Hockey League.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota’s power play has been as cold as its offense overall, converting just two of its 20 chances over the last seven games.

2. Dallas captain Jamie Benn has registered five goals and 15 points in 19 games after having 12 and 26, respectively, at this point last season.

3. The Wild won the first meeting this season as Dubnyk turned aside 29 shots on Oct. 29 in a 4-0 triumph at home.

PREDICTION: Wild 4, Stars 3