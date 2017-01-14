Preview: Wild at Stars

The surging Minnesota Stars have failed to earn a point only once in their last 18 games as they prepare for a rugged back-to-back on the road against Central Division rivals. The Stars, in the midst of a 15-1-2 run since the beginning of December, visit the Dallas Stars on Saturday followed by a trip to Central-leading Chicago on Sunday.

Minnesota had its 12-game winning streak snapped by Columbus on New Year's Eve but bounced back by going 3-0-1 in its next four, including a 7-1 thrashing of Montreal on Thursday. "We talk about those things a lot, about getting back on the horse," Wild coach Bruce Boudreau said: "They jump right back up and don't let things like that affect them." Such consistency has eluded Dallas, which followed its seasons-high three-game winning streak by losing four of five before knocking off Detroit 5-2 on Thursday. The Stars are trying to navigate a rugged stretch in which they play eight times in 13 days, including six road games on both coasts.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, FSN North (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE WILD (26-9-5): There were whispers that veteran center Eric Staal might be washed up following the least productive season since his rookie campaign, but the former Carolina captain has been a driving force in Minnesota's red-hot stretch. Staal already has surpassed last season's totals with 14 goals and 38 points and has registered eight goals and 12 assists in his last 20 contests. Staal has three goals and five assists during a four-game point streak and has at least one point in 16 of his last 17 games.

ABOUT THE STARS (18-7-8): Dallas learned on Friday that defenseman Jamie Oleksiak is expected to miss three to six weeks due to a hand injury sustained in Tuesday's loss at Anaheim. Captain Jamie Benn returned from a four-game absence against Detroit and said his injured foot "felt good," although coach Lindy Ruff didn't necessarily agree with that assessment. “I thought he was OK," Ruff said. "There is more there ... but I don’t think he’s 100 percent either. He might tell us he’s close to 100 percent but I don’t think he is.”

OVERTIME

1. The Wild have scored a power-play goal in five straight games while Dallas has surrendered at least one in six in a row.

2. Stars G Antti Niemi is 11-4-2 with a 1.94 goals-against average versus Minnesota.

3. Wild captain Mikko Koivu has four goals and 11 points in his last eight games.

PREDICTION: Wild 3, Stars 2