Preview: Wild at Stars

The Minnesota Wild showed signs of fatigue in letting a two-goal lead evaporate in their last contest while falling for just the fifth time in their last 24 games (19-3-2). The Wild look to rebound and set a franchise-record 13-game road point streak on Tuesday when they visit the Central Division-rival Dallas Stars.

"I don't want to use that as an excuse," coach Bruce Boudreau said of a potential fatigue factor on the heels of the team playing its seventh game in 11 days with Sunday's 4-2 loss to Nashville. Mikael Granlund scored a goal versus the Predators to extend his point streak to seven games (one goal, seven assists), during which he also set up a pair of tallies in a 5-4 victory over Dallas on Jan. 14. The 24-year-old Finn scored and set up a goal in Minnesota's 4-0 victory over Dallas on Oct. 29 and also had an assist in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars on Nov. 21. Captain Jamie Benn netted the winning tally in that contest and overcame a broken nose to score for the second time in three games in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Washington.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, FSN North, FSN Wisconsin (Minnesota), FSN Southwest (Dallas)

ABOUT THE WILD (30-11-5): Although Devan Dubnyk leads the league in goals-against average (1.91) and save percentage (.935), the 30-year-old has permitted at least three goals in six of his past nine starts. Dubnyk has struggled in his career versus Dallas with nine losses in his first 13 encounters before turning aside all 29 shots he faced in the decisive victory in October. Veteran Eric Staal (team leader with 16 goals, 40 points) has scored a goal in two of three meetings with the Stars this season, but has just one point in his last five games after erupting for 26 (10 goals, 16 assists) in his previous 23.

ABOUT THE STARS (19-20-9): Tyler Seguin notched an assist for his team-leading 45th point of the season and 400th career on Saturday, but coach Lindy Ruff told reporters Monday that he is questionable to face Minnesota due to illness. "Yeah, there is concern," Ruff said of Seguin, who has one goal and two assists against the Wild this season. "I think any time you can't practice and you're sick, there is concern. It depends on what (the remainder of Monday) is like. Whether he can eat, sleep, all that goes into whether he can play." Fellow forward Radek Faksa will miss at least the next two games after sustaining a lower-body injury versus the Capitals, with Ruff noting that the All-Star break could limit his absence.

OVERTIME

1. Minnesota LW Zach Parise and C Charlie Coyle are slumping mightily, as the former has been held without a goal in eight straight games while the latter has just one in his last 13.

2. Stars D John Klingberg scored a goal and set up two others in the last meeting with the Wild, but has been held off the scoresheet in the last four contests.

3. Minnesota veteran LW Jason Pominville has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in his last nine games.

PREDICTION: Stars 4, Wild 2