Wild 2, Stars 1: Mikael Granlund scored the go-ahead goal in the first minute of the third period and visiting Minnesota held on to defeat Dallas.

Erik Haula also tallied for the Wild, who won their second straight after a four-game losing streak. Darcy Kuemper turned aside 27 shots for Minnesota to earn his seventh victory, rebounding from getting pulled after giving up two goals on two shots Thursday against Buffalo.

Antoine Roussel scored the lone goal and recorded seven hits for Dallas, which fell to 1-4-4 on home ice after totaling 15 giveaways. Kari Lehtonen made 20 saves to see his record fall to 6-4-4 after shutting out the defending Stanley Cup champion Los Angeles Kings on Thursday night.

The Wild seized a 2-1 lead 40 seconds into the third when Granlund went to the net to knock home the rebound of Charlie Coyle’s shot for his second goal of the season. Kuemper shut the door on the Stars from there, making 11 saves in the final 20 minutes as Minnesota finished with 28 blocked shots.

Dallas had an 8-6 edge in shots during a scoreless first period and took the lead when Roussel knocked home a loose puck after a wraparound try by Vernon Fiddler 5:34 into the second. Haula tied the game with 4:19 left in the session, finishing an odd-man rush with Ryan Carter after a Dallas turnover.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Minnesota Ds Marco Scandella and Jonas Brodin each missed their second straight game with an illness. … Dallas RW Patrick Eaves (lower body) sat out while RW Ales Hemsky re-entered the lineup after he was a healthy scratch in the last game and assisted on Roussel’s goal. … Stars C Tyler Seguin played his 300th career game.