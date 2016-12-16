sdinhl-Jets edge Panthers in shootout to snap skid

WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Jets snapped a four-game losing skid Thursday night with a 4-3 shootout win over the equally struggling Florida Panthers at the MTS Centre.

Vincent Trocheck was the first Florida shooter and he made no mistake, deking out Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Bryan Little responded for the Jets in the skills competition off a nifty backhand, scoring on the team's third attempt to keep their hopes alive.

The shootout would be decided in the sixth round when Jets forward Mathieu Perreault beat Florida goalie Roberto Luongo to the short side, sending the crowd home happy.

Winnipeg is now 14-16-3 on the year as they get a valuable two points and stave off what has been a tough run of late.

Florida drops to 13-13-5, including 2-2-4 since firing head coach Gerard Gallant and replacing him with Tom Rowe.

Luongo stopped 29 of 32 shots he faced in regulation and overtime as he sought out what would have been his 447th career regular-season victory. That would have vaulted him into a tie for fifth overall in NHL history with Winnipeg-native Terry Sawchuk.

Florida entered the final frame with a 3-2 lead but quickly surrendered it. Little showed some poise and patience in taking a Blake Wheeler pass off his feet, waiting out Luongo and firing the puck past the diving Panthers' goalie just a few minutes into the period.

Winnipeg had several chances to win in regulation as they outshot Florida 10-6 in the final frame. Luongo made several big saves, including one on a spectacular rush and wrap-around attempt by Jets' forward Nikolaj Ehlers.

The teams traded scoring chances and odd-man rushes in an exciting 3-on-3 overtime -- including Winnipeg defenseman Jacob Trouba hitting the post and Patrik Laine shooting high over the net on a breakaway.

lorida came out flying in the first period, throwing pucks on net from seemingly every corner and angle on the ice. Hellebuyck stood tall on several occasions, stopping all 19 shots he faced in the opening frame.

After weathering the initial storm, Hellebuyck's teammates gave him some offensive support with just 11 seconds left in the period. Laine showed he's more than just a shooter, threading a perfect pass to a streaking Dustin Byfuglien, who buried a shot past Luongo for a 1-0 advantage.

Florida tied it up early in the second period, as Aleksander Barkov banged home a rebound during a goalmouth scramble on the power play. Jaromir Jagr drew an assist on the goal, giving him 1,884 career regular season points. He's now just three behind Mark Messier's 1,887 for second all-time in the NHL.

Reilly Smith then put the Panthers ahead midway through the period when he blew a shot by Hellebuyck, once again with the Jets shorthanded.

The Panthers' lead didn't last long, as Adam Lowry used his big body to fight off a Florida defender and muscle the puck past Luongo less than two minutes later.

Florida would take advantage of yet another Jets penalty late in the period, as Vincent Trocheck gave the Panthers a 3-2 lead.

Winnipeg defenseman Toby Enstrom had a period to forget, as he was in the box for all three of Florida's power-play goals.

NOTES: The Jets set an NHL record by playing 32 games in the first 60 days of this season. ... This is the first meeting between the teams this season. They'll play again in Florida on Jan. 4. ... Winnipeg hasn't fared well against Eastern Conference opponents this season, with just a 5-8-2 record. ... Jets scratches Thursday were C Alex Burmistrov and D Mark Stuart. ... The Panthers sat C Jonathan Marchessault, their leading goal scorer who is day-to-day with a lower-body injury. Joining him in the press box was C Kyle Rau and D Jakub Kindl.