Panthers pick up 3-1 win on the road

DENVER -- Jason Demers had a goal and an assist, James Reimer posted 30 saves and the Florida Panthers beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-1 on Friday night.

Reilly Smith had a short-handed goal early in the third period that proved to be the winner and Michael Matheson also scored for the Panthers.

Fedor Tyutin had a goal and Calvin Pickard stopped 20 shots for Colorado. The Avalanche lost their seventh straight at home and are 2-8-1 in their last 11 games overall.

Jaromir Jagr didn't figure into either goal for the Panthers and remained at 1,884 career points, three behind Hall of Famer Mark Messier for second on the NHL scoring list.

Jagr had some chances to get closer to Messier's total, the best one on a breakaway as he came out of the penalty box early in the second period. Pickard got his left pad on the shot to keep the game scoreless.

Jagr has been playing since 1990, when he was the fifth overall pick by the Pittsburgh Penguins. He has stayed productive in his 23rd NHL season and second full one with the Panthers.

Derek MacKenzie got stoned on a short-handed breakaway chance in the second period but had the key pass to set up Smith's goal.

With Jagr in the box for hooking, Colorado set up in the Florida zone. MacKenzie got the puck down at the half boards and cleared it off the opposite wall. The puck bounced to near center ice, where Smith picked it up and beat Pickard through the legs at 6:37 of the third period.

Matheson's shot from the point at 10:49 gave the Panthers a two-goal lead.

Tyutin gave Colorado a 1-0 lead with his first goal of the season at 10:11 of the second period.

The Panthers tied it at 16:10 of the second period when Demers’ rebound went off his skate and in. The play was reviewed and determined there was no distinct kicking motion.

It was Demers' fifth goal of the season.

NOTES: Colorado G Semyon Varlamov missed his second straight game with a groin injury suffered in Sunday's win in Toronto. Spencer Martin, recalled Wednesday from San Antonio of the AHL, served as Calvin Pickard's backup. ... Florida G Roberto Luongo missed a chance Thursday to tie Terry Sawchuck for fifth on the NHL's career wins list. Luongo has 446. ... Florida RW Jaromir Jagr is 13 days older than Colorado coach Jared Bednar. Both are 44. ... Avalanche C Matt Duchene's two goals Wednesday moved him into seventh place on the franchise list. He had 168 coming into Friday.