HK Fin Sec says linked exchange rate is most appropriate for city
#Credit Markets
June 12, 2012 / 9:47 AM / 5 years ago

HK Fin Sec says linked exchange rate is most appropriate for city

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 12 (Reuters) - Hong Kong is fully committed to maintaining the city’s linked exchange rate, which is the anchor of its financial and economic stability, the city’s financial secretary said on Tuesday.

John Tsang was speaking after former Hong Kong Monetary Authority chief Joseph Yam outlined possible measures to strengthen the city’s monetary system, suggesting a fixed exchange rate cannot be an end in itself.

The recommendations immediately sparked fresh speculation about how much longer the global financial centre will stick to its currency peg to the U.S. dollar, which was adopted in 1983.

Reporting By Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Kim Coghill

