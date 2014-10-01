BRIEF-Hkscan Oyj to terminate certain positions

Oct 1 (Reuters) - Hkscan Oyj

* Says concludes statutory employee negotiations in Finland

* Says changes will affect a total of 68 employees

* Says certain positions will be terminated; others will involve changes in roles, responsibilities or terms of employment

* Says Group plans to achieve part of these reductions through retirement and part-time employment arrangements

* Says most of above changes will be completed by end of 2014, targeting an annual cost saving in order of 4 million euros