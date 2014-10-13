FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HKScan plans major production investments in western Finland and Estonia
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 13, 2014 / 6:00 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HKScan plans major production investments in western Finland and Estonia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 13 (Reuters) - HKScan Corporation :

* Says HKScan plans major production investments in western Finland and Rakvere, Estonia

* Says board of directors has given permission to proceed with planning two major investment projects

* Says first project is a prospective 35-65 million euros facility in western Finland

* Says the other is a EUR 20 million production facility to be located in Rakvere, Estonia

* Says planning stage is scheduled to run through summer 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

