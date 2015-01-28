BRIEF-HKScan Denmark concludes statutory negotiations, headcount reduction of 88 positions

Jan 28 (Reuters) - HKScan Corporation :
* Concluded statutory negotiations
* There will be a net headcount reduction of 88 positions
* Organizational changes are scheduled to be completed by end of March 2015
* Is targeting an annualized cost reduction and profit improvement in excess of 5 million euros ($5.70 million)
* Non-Recurring cost item of 1.6 million euros related to restructuring has been reported in Q4 of 2014