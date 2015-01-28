FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-HKScan Denmark concludes statutory negotiations, headcount reduction of 88 positions
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HKScan Denmark concludes statutory negotiations, headcount reduction of 88 positions

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - HKScan Corporation :

* Concluded statutory negotiations

* There will be a net headcount reduction of 88 positions

* Organizational changes are scheduled to be completed by end of March 2015

* Is targeting an annualized cost reduction and profit improvement in excess of 5 million euros ($5.70 million)

* Non-Recurring cost item of 1.6 million euros related to restructuring has been reported in Q4 of 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8794 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

