BRIEF-District Court rejects Oy Primula Ab bankruptcy estate's action against HKScan

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hkscan Corporation :

* District Court rejects Oy Primula Ab bankruptcy estate’s action for damages against HKScan

* District court of Southwest Finland rejects as patently unfounded an action for damages submitted against HKScan Corporation and HKScan Finland Oy

* Says District Court denied claim for damages and additionally ordered Oy Primula Ab’s bankruptcy estate to pay HKScan’s legal fees

