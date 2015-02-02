BRIEF-District Court rejects Oy Primula Ab bankruptcy estate's action against HKScan

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hkscan Corporation :
* District Court rejects Oy Primula Ab bankruptcy estate’s action for damages against HKScan
* District court of Southwest Finland rejects as patently unfounded an action for damages submitted against HKScan Corporation and HKScan Finland Oy
* Says District Court denied claim for damages and additionally ordered Oy Primula Ab’s bankruptcy estate to pay HKScan’s legal fees
* Says court ruling is not yet final and binding