BRIEF-District Court rejects Oy Primula Ab bankruptcy estate's action against HKScan
February 2, 2015 / 1:50 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-District Court rejects Oy Primula Ab bankruptcy estate's action against HKScan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Hkscan Corporation :

* District Court rejects Oy Primula Ab bankruptcy estate’s action for damages against HKScan

* District court of Southwest Finland rejects as patently unfounded an action for damages submitted against HKScan Corporation and HKScan Finland Oy

* Says District Court denied claim for damages and additionally ordered Oy Primula Ab’s bankruptcy estate to pay HKScan’s legal fees

* Says court ruling is not yet final and binding Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

