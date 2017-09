Oct 9 (Reuters) - HKScan Corporation :

* Says HKScan and Coop Sverige sign five-year cooperation agreement

* Says new five-year agreement is an upgrade of an existing contract between HKScan and Coop

* Says joint target is to develop meat category further