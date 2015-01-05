FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-HKScan plans to restructure production set-up in Denmark
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 5, 2015 / 10:11 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-HKScan plans to restructure production set-up in Denmark

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 5 (Reuters) - HKScan Corporation :

* HKScan plans to restructure production set-up in Denmark

* Says investments and rebuild completed at Vinderup over past two years have increased HKScan’s slaughtering and deboning capacity, resulting in excess capacity

* Restructuring will centralize poultry slaughtering and cutting at modern Vinderup facility

* Packaging and warehousing will remain based in Skovsgaard

* Says scheduled for completion by end of March 2015, restructuring will result in a net headcount reduction of about 85-95 employees in total

* Says plan is a subject to statutory negotiations, which will begin on Jan. 6, 2015

* Restructuring causes a non-recurring cost of 1.6 million euros ($1.91 million), which will be reported in Q4 2014

* Impact is targeted to materialize from Q2 2015 onwards Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8366 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.