Aug 6 (Reuters) - HKScan Oyj : * Group’s interim report for 1 January-30 June 2014: strong balance sheet -

business result remained weak * Says Q2 net sales EUR 501.7 million versus EUR 531.3 million * Q2 says reported EBIT was EUR 58.5 million versus EUR 0.4 million * Repeats outlook for 2014 revised on June 16