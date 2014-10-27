BRIEF-Lundbeck presents new data analyses for Desmoteplase in patients with Acute Ischaemic Stroke

Oct 27 (Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S :
* Says presents new efficacy and safety data analyses for Desmoteplase in patients with Acute Ischaemic Stroke
* Says in per-protocol population desmoteplase was associated with better functional outcome compared to placebo as assessed by modified Rankin Scale
* Lundbeck says it is suggested that magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) is more sensitive than computed tomography (CT) scanning for identifying appropriate patients likely to benefit from desmoteplase
* Says in study safety profile of desmoteplase was similar to placebo
* Says will discuss potential next steps with regulatory authorities