BRIEF-Lundbeck Q3 EBIT DKK 94 million beats expectations

Nov 5 (Reuters) - Lundbeck :

* Solid growth of new products, positive pipeline development and financial outlook maintained

* Says financial guidance for 2014 is confirmed

* Says preliminary outlook for 2015 indicates revenue at level of or slightly below 2014

* Says following increased launch activity including expected US launch of brexpiprazole core EBIT is expected to be close to zero or slightly negative

* Q3 revenue 3.19 billion Danish crowns (Reuters poll 3.14 billion crowns)

* Q3 EBIT 94 million crowns (Reuters poll loss 161 million crowns)