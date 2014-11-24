FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ulf Wiinberg resigns as CEO of Lundbeck
#Healthcare
November 24, 2014

BRIEF-Ulf Wiinberg resigns as CEO of Lundbeck

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 24 (Reuters) - H. Lundbeck A/S :

* Ulf Wiinberg resigns as CEO of Lundbeck

* Resignation is a consequence of Ulf Wiinberg breaching company’s Code of Conduct

* Process of finding a replacement for Wiinberg will commence immediately

* Until this process is completed, Håkan Björklund will be chairman of board with extended operational responsibilities, and will in this role act as day-to-day leader of company

Björklund has more than 30 years of experience from pharmaceutical industry, most notably from his time as president and CEO of Nycomed from 1999 to 2011

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
