Dec 11 (Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S :

* Says brexpiprazole demonstrates statistically significant effects in New Phase III studies in adult patients with schizophrenia

* Brexpiprazole is an investigational psychotropic compound discovered by Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co.,Ltd and under co-development with Lundbeck Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)