BRIEF-Lundbeck discontinues development of desmoteplase and narrows 2014 profit guidance
#Healthcare
December 18, 2014 / 6:20 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Lundbeck discontinues development of desmoteplase and narrows 2014 profit guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Dec 18(Reuters) - H Lundbeck A/S :

* Said on Wednesday the company would discontinue further development of desmoteplase

* Said although studies confirmed the favourable safety profile of desmoteplase, it was insufficiently clear how to select patients in future prospective studies

* Alternatives for the project are being investigated

* Said decision implicates a write-down of 309 million Danish crowns ($51.26 million) in Q4 2014

* Narrowed guidance range for 2014

* Said now sees core EBIT of 1.1 billion-1.3 billion crowns versus previously expected 0.9 billion-1.4 billion crowns

* Said now sees 2014 reported EBIT of 0-0.2 billion crowns compared to previously expected 0-0.5 billion crowns for 2014

$1 = 6.0281 Danish crowns Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
