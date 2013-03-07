BRIEF-Lundbeck and Otsuka expand collaboration on schizophrenia drug

COPENHAGEN, March 7 (Reuters) - Lundbeck A/S : * Says Otsuka and Lundbeck expand their existing collaboration * Says collaboration to include promotion of Abilify swallowable tablets, oral

solution, orally-disintegrating tablets and the intramuscular rapid

injectable in 14 European countries. * A once-monthly injectable form of Abilify, will be co-promoted by Otsuka and Lundbeck in the U.S. and will start becoming available there from March 18. * The drug was approved for use in schizophrenia by the U.S. FDA (Food and Drug Administration) on February 28.